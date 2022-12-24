Permanent Deputy PM congratulates Bùi Chu Diocese on occasion of Christmas

VIETNAM, December 24 - NAM ĐỊNH — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh visited and congratulated Archbishop Vũ Đình Hiệu and Catholic dignitaries, priests and followers at Bùi Chu Diocese in Xuân Trường District in the northern province of Nam Định yesterday, on the occasion of Christmas and New Year 2023.

Minh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always pay attention to religions' right to religious freedom, and highly appreciate contributions made by the religious community and people in national construction.

He wished that with their prestige and role, Catholic dignitaries and priests would continue urging Catholics to follow the Party's policies and guidelines, and the State's laws, stay united for national and local development, particularly in economic development, new-style rural area development movements, among others.

Hiếu thanked leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations and local authorities for creating conditions for cultural and religious activities of Catholics in the locality.

He said over the past years, the religious community and Catholics, in particular, have actively responded to movements to build cultural life in residential areas, new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas, as well as parishes free from crime, drugs and social evils.

Nam Định is home to the Bùi Chu Diocese and Nam Định Deanery which belongs to Hanoi Diocese, with over 720 parishes and chapelries. Its Catholic community has over 470,000 people, accounting for over 20 per cent of the province’s total population. — VNS