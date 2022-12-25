Submit Release
News Search

There were 246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,180 in the last 365 days.

National conference reviews journalism activities in 2022

VIETNAM, December 25 -  

HCM CITY — A national journalism conference was held in HCM City on Saturday to review activities in 2022 and launch tasks for next year.

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, emphasised the press’ important role in performing information and education tasks of the Party, protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, and refuting wrongful viewpoints from hostile forces.

He asked press agencies to continue closely following the Party’s targets on journalism management and development, especially the orientation for building revolutionary, professional, humane, and modern press.

In particular, he noted, in its sixth session, the 13th Party Central Committee also underlined the need to strongly apply science and technology while bringing into play the human factor in journalism activities.

In her remarks, Director General of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vũ Việt Trang held that building a professional, humane, and modern journalism environment should be a target of the revolutionary press in the digital era since the ultimate goal of the revolutionary press is to serve the Fatherland and people and navigate people towards humane values.

Aside from complying with legal regulations, journalists should also show a high sense of responsibility and overcome many objective and subjective barriers to create valuable press works, she added.

A report at the conference highlighted major achievements of journalism activities in 2022 but also pointed out certain problems.

On this occasion, 32 collectives with outstanding performance in journalism activities this year were honoured with certificates of merit by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, including the VNA’s Department of Domestic News. —VNS 

You just read:

National conference reviews journalism activities in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.