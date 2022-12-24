Ponies and Snow: What Could be Better for Christmas?

Dashing through the snow on a warm Hollywood evening at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre International. His first pony ride at the children’s Holiday Festival at the Church of Scientology. The Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre opened its grounds to the community to make the holiday special for local children.

When the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood decided to throw a holiday celebration for local kids, they did it in style.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its tradition of community outreach, the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood opened its grounds to the community for a children’s holiday festival this year.

There were refreshments and photos in Santa’s village. The petting zoo was filled with curious children all evening, while others frolicked in the bouncy houses. And high on the list of favorites was the pony rides.

Despite temperatures in the high 60s, it was a white Christmas that evening in Hollywood, thanks to 10 tons of real snow molded into a snow slide—the hit of the day.

From Sunset Boulevard to the 101 and all over Los Angeles, Scientology Churches welcome all cultures and all religions in this mosaic of backgrounds and traditions that make the city unique.

