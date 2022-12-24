Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
- Brand(s): alpha
- Product: Certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos
- Companies: Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Other
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
alpha
|
Plant-based Breakfast
|
156 g
|
8 10070 35038 3
|
LOT: 121521MSS
LOT: 121521SCS
|
alpha
|
Plant-based Breakfast
|
156 g
|
8 10070 35037 6
|
LOT: 021422MSS
|
alpha
|
Plant-based Burrito - Mexicali
|
142 g
|
8 10070 35040 6
|
LOT: 110221MB
|
alpha
|
Plant-based Breakfast Burrito -
|
156 g
|
8 10070 35039 0
|
LOT: 021622OBB
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
