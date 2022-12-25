"Are You My Father?" - New Children's Book Offers Hope and Inspiration to Single Mothers and Their Children
A Journey of Love and Acceptance for Single Mothers and Their Children
I hope this book brings joy and hope to families who may be struggling this holiday season," Barnett said. "It's a reminder that love and support are the most important things in life.”CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Are You My Father?" is a heartwarming and inspiring new children's book written by Tyler Barnett that speaks to the unique challenges faced by single mothers and their children. This beautiful story follows Riley the bear on his exciting journey to find his father and offers a message of love and acceptance for children growing up in non-traditional families.
— Tyler L. Barnett
"I wrote this book for all the single mothers and their kids out there who may feel like they're missing something because they don't have a father in their lives," Barnett said. "I want them to know that they are loved and supported, and that they don't need a father to be happy and fulfilled."
For the next three days, "Are You My Father?" will be available for free on Amazon Kindle at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQPZLYXW. This makes it the perfect last-minute Christmas gift for single mothers and their children.
"I hope this book brings joy and hope to families who may be struggling this holiday season," Barnett said. "It's a reminder that love and support are the most important things in life."
For media previews or to arrange an interview please email info@tylerbarnettpr.com
###
Tyler
Tyler Barnett PR
email us here