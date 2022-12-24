/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, United States , Dec. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patsco Windshield Repair Presents a New Way to Fix Windshields Without Drills or The Use of An Injector - Now Available on Amazon.



FEATURES:

It’s That Easy - Stick, push, peel, seal, and you're done. Patent NO.: US 10,946,624

No Drills/Injectors – Simple and highly effective, easy to use for anyone, even first timers

Restores Damage Glass Integrity and Improves Visibility 85%-95%

Fits In Glove Compartments - Be ready for emergency repairs by having this windshield glass repair kit on hand.

Save On Professional Rock Chip Repairs – Cost-effective alternative to expensive glass shops.

Made in the USA

$12.29 at Amazon

Many drivers often make the same mistake of not repairing their windshields when they notice the damage. It is good to point out that the windshield is affected by external temperatures, especially when you are driving your car, which means that the damage will expand and eventually, the auto glass will have to be replaced. Patsco’s Patches are simple yet effective. Apply the patch to a chip on your windshield to stop the spread, and leave it on for at least 20 minutes.

Patsco Windshield Repair, the leading provider of windshield repair kits and services, announced today that its innovative DIY repair patches are now available on Amazon.com. Their flagship product, the Patsco Windshield Repair Patch, is a unique and easy-to-use solution for repairing minor chips and cracks in your windshield. The patented Patsco windshield repair patch is simple, easily and quick repair of your windshield at a fraction of the replacement cost.

Also, this patent-pending product is made of a strong, flexible material that bonds securely to your windshield. It is used to repair damage up to the size of a quarter. The Patsco Windshield Repair Patch is an affordable and convenient solution for anyone who wants to avoid replacing their windshield. It's perfect for busy people who don't have time to take their car to a repair shop or anyone who wants to save money by repairing themselves.

The unique design provides a seal that prevents further damage and improves visibility 85%-95%. "We are excited to offer our innovative windshield repair patches on Amazon.com," said Patrick McClain, founder and CEO of Patsco Windshield Repair. "This is a great opportunity for consumers to save money and conveniently repair their windshields. "The Patsco Windshield Repair Patch is an affordable and convenient solution for anyone who wants to avoid replacing their windshield. It's perfect for busy people who don't have time to take their car to a repair shop or anyone who wants to save money by repairing themselves.

For a limited time, the cost is just $12.29 for two repair patches. So don't wait. So don't wait. Head to https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B78G57HC?ref=myi_title_dp and pick up your DIY windshield repair kit today!

CONTACT INFO:

Website: https://www.patscopatch.com , http://patscowindshield.com

Number: (877) 717-5520

E-mail: sales@patscopatch.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patscollc/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Patscollc





Media Contacts: Full Name: Patrick McClain Company: Patsco Windshield Repair Phone Number: 281-804-0933 Website: https://www.patscopatch.com