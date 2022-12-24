OPPO Partners with UPFRONT to launch its Nationwide OOH Campaign across Lebanon

BEIRUT, Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of large companies take advantage of the end of the year season to promote their services and products, and Out-Of-Home Media is one of the smartest options for that. Hence, OPPO partnered with UPFRONT advertising agency, to launch its nationwide Outdoor Media Campaign.

A truly NATIONWIDE OOH Campaign

We all agree that randomness cannot bring success to advertising campaigns especially when it comes to Outdoor Media. Strategic Media Planning is the golden rule that guarantees success for above the line (ATL) advertising, capaciting the advertiser to efficiently deliver his message to the masses. In fact, this was the main focus for UPFRONT, which resulted in winning the account and hence launching a first-of-its-kind nationwide media campaign, covering all 7 Lebanese governorates.

Elie Ashkar, the Chief Executive Office of UPFRONT, commented on the advertising campaign by saying: "We are confident that this campaign is one of the strongest and largest advertising campaigns in the Lebanese market for 2022, as it toured all Lebanese regions without exception and throughout covered the 7 governorates, starting with Beirut Governorate, Mount Lebanon, Nabatieh and the south, passing through Bekaa and Baalbek, to the North and Akkar governorates.

A phone that deserves a distinctive advertising campaign.

OPPO's campaign for the end of 2022 focused on its Reno 8 smartphone, which was launched by the company in July, with top-notch specifications, allowing the company to cater for the needs of its wide pool of enthusiasts around the globe.

The phone features a super camera with 50 megapixels, a speed processor, 8GB of RAM, and a huge "4,500 mAh" battery.

And since this smartphone is one of OPPO's pilar smartphones, it was crucial for the brand to go with a well-distributed OOH campaign across the Lebanese territories, taking into account the number of residents and their distribution over the Lebanese regions.

Accordingly, came UPFRONT determination to build a comprehensive strategy that assures full coverage of the Lebanese cities based on their population and residential distribution. The selection of premium Bulletins was coordinated strategically and intelligently, generously targeting populated areas to ensure that the campaign reaches the largest audience.

We are proud of these achievements!

OPPO's Regional Director added: "The world as we know it has completely changed in the past two years. Along the way, we've encountered both challenges and opportunities. And as a technology company, OPPO has become even more aware of our responsibility to create a better world for people through innovation driven by real user needs.

Powered by these ideas, OPPO has taken big strides in early 2022 in our efforts to expand our market size, develop ground-breaking technology, and introduce game-changing products.

In Q1 2022, we also maintained our position as the 4th best-selling smartphone company in the world, with a total market share of 9%.

We're extremely proud of these achievements, and we're even more proud of the amazing products that have helped make them possible".

