Submit Release
News Search

There were 439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,067 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister Hussen on Christmas

Tonight, millions of Christians in Canada and around the world are preparing to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ

OTTAWA, ON , Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight, millions of Christians in Canada and around the world are preparing to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This evening, families and friends will attend midnight mass, and reflect on his life-long teachings of compassion, generosity, and care for others.

For many Christians, Christmas brings the family together to decorate a tree, hang up stockings, and enjoy a special time with loved ones. Beyond the delicious meals, gifts, and classic seasonal movies, this time of year is also seen as an opportunity for Christians to practice what Jesus Christ preached—values like empathy and service to others. These are values that unite all of us, and it speaks to who we are as a country.

Though this time of year brings joy and happiness to so many, Canadians are reminded of those who may not be able to be with their family or loved ones. I encourage everyone to spare a thought for those who can't make it home, whether it is because of their service in the defence of Canada or otherwise, and to spend some time giving back to our neighbours and community members who need it most.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I would like to wish everyone who is celebrating a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful year ahead!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/24/c6725.html

You just read:

Statement by Minister Hussen on Christmas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.