Statement by Minister Hussen on Christmas

OTTAWA, ON , Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight, millions of Christians in Canada and around the world are preparing to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This evening, families and friends will attend midnight mass, and reflect on his life-long teachings of compassion, generosity, and care for others.

For many Christians, Christmas brings the family together to decorate a tree, hang up stockings, and enjoy a special time with loved ones. Beyond the delicious meals, gifts, and classic seasonal movies, this time of year is also seen as an opportunity for Christians to practice what Jesus Christ preached—values like empathy and service to others. These are values that unite all of us, and it speaks to who we are as a country.

Though this time of year brings joy and happiness to so many, Canadians are reminded of those who may not be able to be with their family or loved ones. I encourage everyone to spare a thought for those who can't make it home, whether it is because of their service in the defence of Canada or otherwise, and to spend some time giving back to our neighbours and community members who need it most.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I would like to wish everyone who is celebrating a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful year ahead!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage