Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit, Against Alal, LLC, for Allegedly Failing to Provide Employees With Proper Meal & Rest Breaks

Alal, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with proper meal and rest breaks, as required by California Labor Code.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Alal, LLC, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Alal, LLC is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 22STCV38380. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Alal, LLC allegedly failed to fully relieve Plaintiff and other California Class Members for their legally required thirty (30) minute meals breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as the time during which an employee is relieved from all work-related duties and free from employer control.

Alal, LLC allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Alal, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, nick@bamlawca.com

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP