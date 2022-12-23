Governor McKee Wishes Rhode Islanders a Merry Christmas

RHODE ISLAND, December 23 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement wishing Rhode Islanders a merry Christmas:

"The Christmas season is one of the most joyous times of year, when families, friends, and loved ones across Rhode Island's 39 cities and towns come together to celebrate, cherish longstanding traditions or create new memories, and reflect on the true meaning of the holiday. Christmas is a time of togetherness and celebration, as well as an opportunity for renewed hope and optimism for the new year ahead.

On behalf of our state, I would like to particularly thank our dedicated service members – both those serving abroad and here in the Ocean State – for their bravery, courage, and sacrifice each and every day, ensuring that we as Rhode Islanders are able to enjoy the company of loved ones this Christmas.

To all who celebrate, Susan and I wish you a very merry Christmas and happy holidays."

###