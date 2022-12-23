Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,151 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Wishes Rhode Islanders a Merry Christmas

RHODE ISLAND, December 23 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement wishing Rhode Islanders a merry Christmas:

"The Christmas season is one of the most joyous times of year, when families, friends, and loved ones across Rhode Island's 39 cities and towns come together to celebrate, cherish longstanding traditions or create new memories, and reflect on the true meaning of the holiday. Christmas is a time of togetherness and celebration, as well as an opportunity for renewed hope and optimism for the new year ahead.

On behalf of our state, I would like to particularly thank our dedicated service members – both those serving abroad and here in the Ocean State – for their bravery, courage, and sacrifice each and every day, ensuring that we as Rhode Islanders are able to enjoy the company of loved ones this Christmas.

To all who celebrate, Susan and I wish you a very merry Christmas and happy holidays."

###

You just read:

Governor McKee Wishes Rhode Islanders a Merry Christmas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.