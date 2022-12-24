Three Individuals Arrested and Arraigned Following Takedown of Major Drug Trafficking Organization 

BOSTON — Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Michael Reyes, age 39, of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto, age 26, of Wareham, and Jakeem Finley, age 25, of Brockton were arrested Thursday. Reyes and Panepinto were arraigned today in Wareham District Court and Finley was arraigned in Brockton District Court. The arrests are the result of a months-long joint investigation by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, the Plymouth Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Gang Unit.

Reyes was arraigned on the charges of Trafficking Cocaine, 18-36 Grams (1 count), Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Subsequent Offense (2 counts), and Possession of a Class B Controlled Substance, Subsequent Offense (1 count). He is charged as a Level III Armed Career Criminal. Reyes’ bail was set at $200,000 and he is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on February 3.

Panepinto was arraigned on one count each of the charges of Trafficking Cocaine, 200 Grams or More, Trafficking Cocaine, 100-200 Grams, and Conspiracy. Bail was set at $100,000 and he is due back in court on February 3 for a probable cause hearing.

Finley was arraigned on the charges of Trafficking Fentanyl, 10 Grams or More (3 counts), Trafficking Fentanyl, 18-36 Grams (3 counts), Trafficking Fentanyl, 36-100 Grams (1 count), and Trafficking Fentanyl, 100-200 Grams (1 count). He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing January 6.

A fourth individual was also charged in connection with the investigation, but has not yet been arraigned.

Finley was arrested after selling an undercover trooper just over 100 grams of fentanyl. Investigators recovered another 236 grams of fentanyl/cocaine during the execution of a search warrant at Finley’s Brockton residence.

Panepinto was arrested as he pulled up to a Middleboro motel where the organization was allegedly stashing narcotics. During a search of Panepinto’s car, investigators recovered more than $4,000 and approximately 32 grams of fentanyl/cocaine, in addition to 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl and 1.3 kilograms of cocaine found in a room at the motel.

Reyes was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his Rochester landscaping business and recovered more than 18 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and ammunition.

These charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AG Healey’s Office has prioritized combatting the opioid crisis and has been working closely with federal, state and local partners to fight illegal drug trafficking throughout New England. The AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force was created in 2016 using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Heroin Task Force and has since been strengthened with a nearly $3 million grant in 2018, a $2.6 million grant in 2019, and a $3.8 million grant in 2021, which have expanded ongoing multistate and cross-jurisdictional investigations. Since its launch, the Strike Force has seized more than 439 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, including tens of thousands of opioid pills, and millions of dollars in cash and arrested more than 580 suspects.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Caitlin McDermott of AG Healey’s Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crimes Division.

