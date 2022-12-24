Submit Release
IOM Condemns Decision Banning Women from University and Calls for Full Respect of Women’s Rights

Geneva - The decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to ban women from attending university is the latest in a series of systematic restrictions and violations of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. We urge the de facto authorities to reverse their decision and ensure equal access to education at all levels for women and girls. 

Access to education and equal opportunities are the rights of all Afghan women and girls. Over the past months, they have undoubtedly suffered disproportionately and have been gradually stripped of their fundamental rights and freedoms. Violence against women and girls is on the rise and safety concerns are exacerbated for those displaced, who face additional challenges. 

Women and girls are crucial to the future of the country. Excluding them from secondary and tertiary education will also prevent their full participation in Afghan society and undermine the sustainable development of the country. 

Alongside our United Nations partners, IOM calls upon the de facto authorities to respect, protect and ensure the unfettered rights and freedoms of all persons – especially women and girls. We are committed to empowering them and stress that they must be included in the social, economic, and political life in Afghanistan. 

