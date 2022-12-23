From Vadim Vorobyov, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Public Joint Stock Company “LUKOIL”

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the management of the Public Joint Stock Company “LUKOIL” and on my own behalf, please accept the warmest wishes for a happy birthday.

Your inherent wisdom, prudence and principled position are the qualities that have allowed you the opportunity to effectively resolve arising issues and successfully fulfill your duties at the highest state post. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is consistently demonstrating positive economic growth, improving the investment environment, expanding its international relations and cooperation. You deservedly enjoy the full support and trust of the citizens of your country, as well as authority and respect among colleagues and partners abroad.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for the unwavering support that you have personally provided for the activities of “LUKOIL” in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Let me assure you of our unchanging desire to make every possible effort to further develop joint projects for the benefit of our two countries.

On this significant day, let me sincerely wish Your Excellency good health, high spirits, well-being and continued success in your responsible work at the highest state post.

Sincerely,

Vadim Vorobyov

Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Public Joint Stock Company “LUKOIL”