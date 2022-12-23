Submit Release
From Vadim Vorobyov, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Public Joint Stock Company “LUKOIL”

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - 23 december 2022, 12:22

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the management of the Public Joint Stock Company “LUKOIL” and on my own behalf, please accept the warmest wishes for a happy birthday.

Your inherent wisdom, prudence and principled position are the qualities that have allowed you the opportunity to effectively resolve arising issues and successfully fulfill your duties at the highest state post. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is consistently demonstrating positive economic growth, improving the investment environment, expanding its international relations and cooperation. You deservedly enjoy the full support and trust of the citizens of your country, as well as authority and respect among colleagues and partners abroad.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for the unwavering support that you have personally provided for the activities of “LUKOIL” in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Let me assure you of our unchanging desire to make every possible effort to further develop joint projects for the benefit of our two countries.

On this significant day, let me sincerely wish Your Excellency good health, high spirits, well-being and continued success in your responsible work at the highest state post.

Sincerely,

Vadim Vorobyov

Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Public Joint Stock Company “LUKOIL”

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.