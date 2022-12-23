Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,117 in the last 365 days.

Otero College Joins Growing Rank of Colorado Community College System Institutions to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Sitewide

YuJa Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces a sitewide Enterprise Video Platform licensing agreement with Otero College, one of 13 colleges in the Colorado Community College System (CCCS). The Video Platform integrates with the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System (LMS) and provides Otero College with capabilities to capture, edit, store, and manage video and media content.

In addition to media creation and storage, the institution will benefit from robust, easy-to-use features such as lecture capture, closed captioning and other accessibility features, and through embedding videos directly into the LMS. The Video Platform also provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and more to help enhance teaching and learning.

"We're proud to serve a number of institutions in the Colorado Community College System through a stateside partnership for video capture, video content management and storage solutions," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "We're excited for Otero College instructors to have a variety of tools available to them that will help provide engaging learning opportunities for all students."

ABOUT OTERO COLLEGE

Founded in 1941, Otero College is located on an attractive 40-acre campus on the southern edge of La Junta, Colorado. Otero College is one of 13 colleges in the Colorado Community College System. Otero is committed to focusing on the future of its students to help build the nation's next generation of educated and workforce-ready citizens.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005240/en/

You just read:

Otero College Joins Growing Rank of Colorado Community College System Institutions to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Sitewide

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.