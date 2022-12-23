Tulsa Tree Experts Implements New Tree Trimming Techniques to Promote Safe Growth

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulsa, Oklahoma -

Tulsa, Oklahoma – A company well known for taking good care of trees, Tulsa Tree Experts, announced earlier today that it had improvised new tree trimming techniques that enhance safe tree growth.

"When executed successfully," stated the CEO, "tree trimming has many benefits. It increases trees' lifespan and productivity in the long run. Moreover, it also enhances safety for homeowners."

"Untrimmed trees pose safety hazards to people and properties," added the CEO. "To ensure homeowners enjoy maximum benefits from tree trimming, Tulsa Tree experts found it wise to implement trimming techniques that had no chance of harming the tree. The team, therefore, sat down and came up with techniques that would enhance safe growth while keeping the trees healthy."

According to the CEO, the new trimming strategies would help the trimming team complete each procedure quickly.

"While the new techniques don't harm the tree," said the CEO, "they also help make trimming easier than ever. In the past, one could spend hours on a single tree. With the new techniques, minutes are enough to complete tree trimming. Therefore, employees can handle many trees in a day."

"Most people would assume that handling more trees means more money for the company," added the CEO. "Tulsa Tree Experts will, however, not interpret it like that. The more trees the company trims in a short period, the less the client has to pay. Therefore, the new trimming techniques will help homeowners save money."

The CEO then shared some implemented tree-trimming strategies.

"Before cutting," said the CEO, " the tree trimming team will always look for the branch collar, which grows from the stem tissue at the bottom base of the branch. The team will also look for the branch ridge on the upper surface and parallel to the branch angle at the stem. When removing a branch, the team will cut in the branch bark ridge, angling their cut down and away from the stem. The team will take utmost care to avoid injuring the branch collar."

"If the stem is too long," added the CEO, "the team will make three cuts when trimming. The first will be a notch on the side of the stem, facing away from the main branch. The second cut will be inside the crotch of the branch and above the branch ridge. Finally, the third cut will remove the end by cutting through the stem parallel to the branch bark ridge."

"These are just two of the many techniques that Tulsa Tree Experts use depending on the reason for tree trimming," said the CEO. "In the next Tulsa Tree Experts media room update, the company will share additional techniques."

The CEO ultimately advised homeowners to leave tree trimming to trustable professionals. He also noted that if homeowners in Tulsa and its suburbs made bookings with the Tulsa Tree Experts, the company would help them with tree trimming and other tree care activities.

"Homeowners should not carry out tree care procedures alone," said the CEO. "DIY tree trimming increases the risk of tree damage and death. Therefore, homeowners should leave tree trimming to licensed tree care specialists to avoid stressing their trees or injuring themselves. Homeowners in Tulsa and the surrounding area are lucky since Tulsa Tree Experts is willing to handle all tree care services."

Tulsa Tree Experts offices are located at 3171 S 129th East Ave Ste A PMB 2070 Tulsa, OK, 74134. Homeowners can also reach out to the family by calling +1 539-666-4317 or sending an email to sales@treeservicetulsa.net.

