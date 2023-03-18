Global Report on Medical Tapes Market Size will increase from $8.90 Billion 2021 to $12.50 Billion in 2029
The Global Medical Tapes Market was $8.90 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.92% year on year, it will reach $12.50 Billion USD in 2029.
Global Medical Tapes Market Overview
Medical tapes are indeed a type of tape that are used to cover wounds or repairs. They may be easily removed if necessary and are available in a variety of colors, sizes, and forms. Medical tapes are frequently used to cover wounds in difficult places, like the inside of the arm or the back. They may also be used during surgery to hold bones intact.
Medical tapes are a type of adhesive tape that are used to temporarily attach medical equipment to the body, such as IVs. They were invented during the early twentieth century, and they grew in popularity throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Johnson & Johnson invented the first labeled medical tape, Scotch Brand Medical Tape, in 1978. The tape was ultimately renamed Band-Aid and went on to become among the most important and common tape brands in the world.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are numerous types of medical tapes on the market. Each tape has distinct features that make it ideal for a specific application. The following are the different varieties of medical tapes as well as their purposes: Breathable PE Tape for Medical Use: This tape is used to keep IV fluids as well as other medical supplies secure. It's created from polyethylene and therefore is breathable, which implies it can be worn without even being uncomfortable. Medical Rayon Tape: Made of rayon fabric, this tape can be used for wound closure as well as bandaging. It's solid and water resistant, that makes it ideal to use in high-traffic areas. Easy-tear non-woven cloth tape is used to bandage wounds and cuts. It's made of a non-woven fabric that rips easily, which makes it ideal to use in small spaces. Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape: The above tape serves to keep the skin in place while sewing stitches or during surgical procedure. It is water resistant and managed to be made of zinc oxide adhesive, which makes it perfect to be used in moist climates.
Medical tapes are frequently used to repair or secure a patient's wound. They can be made of various materials such as cloth, rubber, as well as plastic. Thus every type of tape does have a distinct application and set of characteristics. Cloth tapes are among the most affordable and widely used types. They are simple to apply as well as remove, but if they aren't removed properly, they can end up leaving a sticky residue. Rubber tapes are much less likely to produce residue, but they may be more difficult to apply correctly. They also cost more than cloth tapes. Plastic tape is the least expensive, yet it is also the simplest to apply but also remove.
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, as well as political factors were all considered when assessing the growth of a particular region/country. Readers will also be able to access value data for every country and each region. The Regional Segmentation of Medical Tapes Platforms Market include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Segments Table: Medical Tapes Market
Based on types, the Medical Tapes market is primarily split into:
• Medical Breathable PE Tape
• Medical Rayon Tape
• Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape
• Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape
• Waterproof Zinc Oxide
• Adhesive Cloth Tape
Based on applications, the Medical Tapes market covers:
• Fixation
• Wound Dressing
Geographically, the following regions have been covered in great detail in regard to consumption, revenue, market dominance, and rate of growth, along with historical data as well as forecast:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Effect of the Russia-Ukraine War as well as COVID-19
The section's readers will comprehend how the pandemic, the post-pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine War affected the market for Medical Tapes Platforms around the world. The research considers how demand, consumption, transit, consumer behavior, management of supply chains export and import and production have changed over the years. The essential elements which will help players find chances as well as stabilize the business as a whole over the coming future are also outlined by the industry professionals.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Medical Tapes Market
This research examined elevated rendering components and drivers in order to assist readers comprehend the overall growth. The report also lists limitations and challenges which the players may face. It would assist users in paying focus and making well-informed business-related choices. Professionals have also focussed on possible future market opportunities.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The Middle East, And Africa is highly probable due to the growing demand for safe and efficient surgical treatments. These areas face a variety of health problems that can be acknowledged by using medical tapes rather than traditional methods.
• Using medical tapes during giving birth can assist in reducing the number of tears as well as the risk of postpartum blood clot. Moreover, medical tapes are frequently employed to treat injuries as well as cuts and bruises.
• Patients can avoid comprehensive repair surgery or scarring while using medical tapes.
Following is the list of TOC for the Medical Tapes Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Tapes Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Medical Tapes Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Medical Tapes Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Medical Tapes Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Medical Tapes Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Medical Tapes Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Medical Tapes Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Why is a Medical Tapes Market Research Report so Important?
• It goes without saying that market research is crucial once developing a marketing strategy.
• It offers valuable information into your company and the growing industry.
• Market research can reveal how clients and potential clients might view one's business and identify the gaps in customer requirements.
• This is extremely helpful info to have when finalising your business model.
• When making important business decisions, having decent market intelligence can aid in reducing risks.
