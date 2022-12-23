Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,056 in the last 365 days.

Pyxis Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical stage company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers, reported on December 23, 2022 that Pyxis Oncology’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted restricted stock units with respect to an aggregate of 52,560 shares of Pyxis Oncology’s common stock and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 65,701 shares of Pyxis Oncology’s common stock to five newly hired employees. The awards were granted under the Pyxis Oncology, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan with a grant date of December 23, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employee entering employment with Pyxis Oncology, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units and stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for each employee and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the 36-month period thereafter, subject to continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $1.28, the closing price of Pyxis Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on December 23, 2022.

Pyxis Oncology is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next-generation therapeutics that hold the potential for mono and combination therapies. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Pyxis Oncology’s antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immuno-oncology (IO) programs employ novel and emerging strategies to target a broad range of solid tumors resistant to current standards of care. To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Pyxis Oncology Contact
Pamela Connealy
Chief Financial Officer
(617) 453-3596
ir@pyxisoncology.com

Investor Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pyxis Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.