Metacrine and Equillium Mutually Agree to Terminate Definitive Merger Agreement

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) and Equillium, Inc. today announced the mutual termination of their previously announced definitive merger agreement. Metacrine is continuing to evaluate all strategic opportunities.



Additional information regarding the termination of the definitive merger agreement is provided set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Metacrine with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today and is available at www.sec.gov and on Metacrine’s website under the heading “Investors.”

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat gastrointestinal and liver diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

Forward Looking Statements

