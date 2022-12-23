When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros can be identified by the following descriptions:

Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros 12oz

Brand Melissa’s Packaging Clear Plastic Bag with Front Panel Label Pack/Weight Net Weight 12OZ (340g) UPC Code 0-45255-15273-9

Consumers who have purchased Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros are urged to destroy and dispose of the recalled product. Consumers with questions may contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Mon-Fri 7:00 AM–5:00 PM PST.