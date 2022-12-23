Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,042 in the last 365 days.

DIOS closed $650,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (Dios) (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report closing of a non-brokered private placement with two Investment Funds totalling $650,000 at the price of $0.10 per share, pursuant to which 6,500,000 flow-through Common Shares were issued.

The net proceeds will be used for exploration work on Dios’ wholly-owned highly prospective lithium and gold properties in the James Bay region (Eeyou Istchee), Quebec, Eastern Canada.

Securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months. This private placement is carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. There is a finder’s fee of $39,000 in connection with this financing to be paid to Mine Equities Ltd. , an arm’s length party.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :  
Marie-José Girard, President, P. Geo M.Sc.  
mjgirard@diosexplo.com  
Tel.: (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

DIOS closed $650,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.