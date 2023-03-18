Report on Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Size was $1.10 billion in 2021 and will reach $1.40 billion in 2029
Report on Flame Retardant fabrics was worth $1.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.64% per year to reach $1.40 billion in 2029.
Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Overview
A type of fabric called Flame Retardant fabric aids in the protection of persons, property, and machinery from fire. A fire can be prevented from spreading quickly by using fabric composed of flame-resistant materials. If someone is caught in a fire, it may also prevent burns. Many different things, including apparel, furniture, and other items, use flame-retardant textiles. A form of fabric that helps stop fires from spreading is flame retardant fabric. It is composed of microscopic threads that are intended to decompose and stop fire from spreading.
The demand for reducing fire risks in various industrial applications is driving the expansion of the market for flame-retardant fabrics. Regulations are another factor that is propelling the market. For instance, the European Union has specified that by 2021, flame retardant fabric must be used in all new cars. Manufacturers and merchants will demand more flame-retardant materials as a result of the existence of these requirements.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Inherent flame retardant fabrics and Treated flame retardant fabrics are the two different forms of flame retardant fabrics. The most fundamental kind of flame-resistant fabric is inherent, and it is constructed of organic elements like cotton. Natural and synthetic materials are used to create treated flame retardant fabrics.
Different sectors employ flame retardant fabrics to help safeguard persons and property from fire. Flame retardants are used in automobile seats, aircraft seats, and bus interiors, among other applications in the transportation sector. Flame retardants are used in insulation, drapes, and furniture for domestic use. Flame retardants are used in protective suit applications like astronaut suits and firefighter jackets. Flame retardants are used by the petrochemical sector to lower the likelihood of explosions.
A growing number of regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa, are also using flame retardant materials. Due to the risk of fire in these areas, there is a strong need for flame-retardant materials. People and property can be protected from fire damage with the aid of flame retardant fabrics.
Prominent Key Players of the Flame Retardant Fabric Market
The market is populated by a number of major international companies, including Milliken, Tencate, DuPont, Mount Vernon, SSM Industries, Carrington, Klopman, Trevira, Gore, Safety Components, Delcotex, ITI, Marina Textil, Arvind, Walbridge Specialty Fabrics, Schumer, Glen Raven, Kermel, Xinxiang Xinxing, Xinxiang Yulong, Xinxiang Zhuocheng.
Key Market Segments Table: Flame Retardant Fabric Market
Based on types, the Flame Retardant Fabric market is primarily split into:
• Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric
• Treated Flame Retardant Fabric
Based on applications, the Flame Retardant Fabric market covers:
• Transportation Industry
• Home
• Protective Suit
• Petrochemical Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The highly infectious and deadly COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc all over the world. This virus is also renowned for its capacity to harm fabrics, which increases the risk of fire in structures. With this in mind, producers of flame-retardant fabrics are anticipated to dramatically raise their production levels in order to keep up with the market's rising demand. They will be able to do this and keep their market share and position as the top players in this industry.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Flame Retardant Fabric Market
In order to keep people and property safe in the case of a fire, Flame retardants fabrics are crucial. Flame retardants come in a wide variety, and each type has certain advantages. Many various types of apparel, including clothing for firemen and emergency responders, use flame-resistant fabric. Additionally, it is utilized in furniture, building supplies, and other items that could come into contact with fire.
Numerous significant obstacles face the market for Flame Retardant fabrics. The fabric's slow rate of burning presents the first difficulty because it precludes its use in a number of situations. The fabric's great fire resistance is the second problem. The cost of manufacturing the fabric presents the third difficulty.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Flame retardant fabric offers a wide range of potential uses, including in furniture, vehicle seats, and air conditioners, which is advantageous for market participants.
• The usage of flame retardant fabrics to help safeguard persons and property from fire in a range of industries is what fuels market expansion.
• Developing competitive intelligence involves learning more about significant firms and rivals operating in the same market.
