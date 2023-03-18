The Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size was $96.06 Million USD in 2021 and will be $276.44 Million USD in 2029
A motor vehicle's exhaust gas is expelled via a series of parts known as the automotive exhaust system (AES). Through the tailpipe, which is typically attached to the engine, exhaust gas is emitted. There are numerous AES variants, and each one serves a unique function.
The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for clean air and stringent environmental regulations in various parts of the world. Other factors that are driving the growth of this market include rising number of vehicles on the roads, increase in adoption of alternative fuel vehicles, and increased investment in research & development (R&D) activities by automakers.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The automotive exhaust system market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic systems. The metallic exhaust system market is dominated by stainless steel systems, followed by aluminum and titanium systems. The non-metallic exhaust system market is segmented into flexible and rigid systems. The flexible system is expected to grow at a higher rate than the rigid system, owing to its advantages such as low weight, ease of installation, and lower cost.
Automotive exhaust systems are a necessary component of any vehicle. They play an important role in both the performance and emission levels of a car. Automotive exhaust systems come in a variety of shapes and sizes, depending on the type of vehicle they will be installed in. Passenger car light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and trucks all require different types of automotive exhaust systems.
The popularity of the automobile exhaust system is rising globally. The automotive exhaust system is gaining popularity year after year in areas like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and The Middle East And Africa. This is due to the fact that they provide a variety of advantages not present in other modes of transportation.
Prominent Key Players of the Automotive Exhaust System Market
The Automotive exhaust system market is currently dominated by Tenneco Dana Incorporated, Morgan Advanced Materials, Autoneum ElringKlinger Lydall. These companies are expected to continue to dominate the market due to their strong product offerings and innovative technological advancements. Other key competitors in the market include Bosch Rexroth AG, Koyo Corporation, and Messer GmbH & Co. KG.
Key Market Segments Table: Automotive Exhaust System Market
Based on types, the Automotive Exhaust System market is primarily split into:
• Metallic
• Non-metallic
Based on applications, the Automotive Exhaust System market covers:
• Passenger Car
• Light Commercial Vehicle
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The COVID-19 post-pandemic effect on the "Automotive exhaust system market" is probably favourable in terms of both supply and demand. The majority of automakers have stated plans to raise sales of electric vehicles, which will boost demand for automobile exhaust systems, as the main cause of this. To fulfil the strict emission standards established by regulatory bodies, manufacturers are also expected to adopt new technology to minimise emissions from vehicles. Over the ensuing several years, this is projected to fuel expansion in the "Automotive exhaust system market."
Key Drivers & barriers in the Automotive Exhaust System Market
The market for automotive exhaust systems is primarily being driven by rising concerns about air quality, rising interest in electric vehicles, and expansion of local auto markets. The emission limits that are being placed on various countries are one of the biggest issues this sector is currently facing. The players are being forced by these regulations to develop novel and cutting-edge items that can meet or exceed the standards established by the regulators. Additionally, the industry is expanding because to the rising demand for environmentally friendly vehicles.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• In order to identify potential investment areas, the study includes an analytical analysis of the worldwide automotive exhaust system market together with current trends and future projections.
• By comprehending the profitable trends to establish a better foothold, it is possible to identify the entire automobile exhaust system market opportunity.
• The research includes a thorough impact analysis and information on the major worldwide market drivers, constraints, and opportunities.
