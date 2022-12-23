A Top-Selling Docufilm on Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu
The definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence…”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hit docufilm “Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation” is now one of the top-selling movies on Amazon Prime, iTunes and Vudu after only 10 days in distribution—and is listed on YouTube Premium as one of the latest and greatest hits in movies and TV.
— –Blessing Harper
The film also won the Best Documentary Film of 2022 at the TZIFF International Film Festival.
Virginia Film Company worked closely with Hollywood Picture Studios to produce this documentary and did most of the field research and on-location filming while Hollywood Picture Studios dealt with all the in-studio production work.
Garrett Sayre, the executive producer of “Ghosts and the Afterlife” and the president of Virginia Film Company, not only traveled to multiple states on the East Coast for his investigations for this film but flew all the way to the Arthur Findlay Institute in England to study afterlife phenomena.
Garrett also visited the Omega Institute in Upstate New York where he met James Van Praagh (Executive Producer of “Ghost Whisperer” and world-renowned medium and psychic) and then went on to Camp Chesterfield in Indiana where he did further research into the subject of the afterlife.
Garrett then traveled to Alabama to see Dr. Raymond Moody (The New York Times’ Best-Selling Author of “Life After Life” to investigate Dr. Moody’s research, which later led to Garrett filming Dr. Moody at a seminar in Wisconsin.
Below are a few excerpts from the current reviews just 3 days after the film’s release:
“Engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful…” –Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…”
–Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“Ghosts And The Afterlife is the definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence…” –Blessing Harper (JubileeCast)
In addition to all the research mentioned above, Garrett also met with neurosurgeon Dr. Norm Shealy in Virginia Beach at the Association for Research and Enlightenment, then to Massachusetts to interview Dr. Jeff Rediger (Harvard Professor and researcher into the phenomena of life-after-death experiences and spiritual healing), and on to Central Virginia's Monroe Institute to interview Captain Skip Atwater (the Operations Officer in charge of the top-secret military Stargate program), and ultimately to Southwest and Northern Virginia to conduct research with the pastors and mediums of the United Metaphysical Churches, which included Pastors Mike Perry and Reverend F. Reed Brown. Both Reverend Perry and Reverend Brown displayed exceptional paranormal abilities during Garrett’s many months of investigations as a temporary resident at this facility.
Garrett was scheduled to complete even more interviews on the West Coast with several after-death experiencers when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, which delayed the project by approximately 2 years. Fortunately, the film was completed in October of this year and released earlier this month.
After several years working on the project, Garrett stated that his greatest hope is that the film will help a lot of people to better understand the existence of life after death.
Garrett’s background is as equally interesting as his research into the afterlife. He not only served many years as a police officer during which he was commended for bravery in the line of duty, but he also served as a U.S. Naval Aviation Intelligence officer at Naval Air Station Oceana. At Oceana, he worked with many Top Gun pilots on various assignments while also conducting a major base security anti-terrorist report working with the U.S. Navy SEALs, NCIS, the U.S. Army Special Forces, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Special Warfare Group.
The film's director, Steve Sayre, served in a top-secret capacity for the United States Army and was later selected for nuclear missile launch in the United States Air Force. Some of his previous films include "The Satan Killer" with Cindy Birdsong and James Westbrook, and "Lost at Sea" with Caroline Ambrose and Mark Cuban.
Vision Films is now the exclusive distributor for “Ghosts and the Afterlife.”
Trailer