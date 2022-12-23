The FDA first issued an emergency use authorization for Actemra in hospitalized adult and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) for the same use on June 24, 2021. Actemra remains authorized for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized pediatric patients 2 to less than 18 years of age who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or ECMO. Common side effects of Actemra and the recommended dosage for the approved population are included in the prescribing information.