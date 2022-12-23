Expanse Studios Launches "God of Coins": A Must-Play for Ancient History and Slot Fans

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a fast growing B2B game developer established in 2019, has just launched its newest game - God of Coins. Aimed at ancient history enthusiasts, this game transports players to the world of ancient Egypt through its richly detailed graphics and a soundtrack that perfectly captures the spirit of the era.



Featuring a specific 4x5 grid layout, God of Coins boasts 8 symbols, including a scatter and a wild symbol. With 20 paylines and the ability to win up to 1000 times the value of your payout per spin, this game is sure to keep players entertained for hours on end.

In addition, the game also includes a progressive jackpot, adding an extra layer of excitement for players.

Expanse Studios is known for its innovative and immersive casino games, and God of Coins is no exception. The company has put a lot of care and attention into every aspect of the game, from the graphics and soundtrack to the gameplay mechanics.

Players can expect a high level of quality and entertainment from God of Coins, making it a must-play for fans of online casino games.

Fans of ancient history and online casino games will definitely want to give it a try. The game is now available on various online platforms, so be sure to check it out and see what all the hype is about.

With its richly detailed graphics, immersive gameplay, and exciting features, God of Coins is sure to be a hit with players.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

contact@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f40e70d5-3c45-474a-ba90-036c1499a5a5