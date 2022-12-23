Baker-Polito Administration Announces $56,000 for Salt Water Recreational Fishing Access Projects 

BOSTON — To further expand access to the Commonwealth’s natural resources, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced the awarding of $56,000 in state grant funds to the Towns of Barnstable and Cohasset, and the City of Newburyport for saltwater fishing access projects popular with Massachusetts’ recreational fishing community. The funds, which were awarded by the Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), are provided through the collection of revenue from the sale of saltwater fishing permits, a portion of which fund construction and improvements to public access facilities in Massachusetts coastal communities.

“The Baker-Polito Administration has taken great efforts to partner with municipalities, conservation organizations, and other stakeholders to advance local projects that increase access for the public,” said Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon. “Investments in fishing and boating access are critical in both supporting outdoor recreation and the state’s blue economy, and we are excited to see these projects completed.”

“Saltwater anglers’ purchase of fishing licenses funds this grant program, construction of recreational fishing piers, and important recreational fisheries research,” said Division of Marine Fisheries Director Dan McKiernan. “We greatly appreciate anglers’ direct contribution to the conservation and management of our marine resources.”

The following projects were awarded saltwater recreational fishing grants:

Town of Cohasset: $18,000

The town will install specialized cartop vessel launch floats to assist people in launching canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards, which are becoming more popular as fishing vessels every year. The specialized floats will simplify entering and exiting the water in locations where the shoreline does not allow for easy access due to rocky shorelines and significant tidal changes.

Town of Barnstable: $25,000

The town will make repairs at the state boat ramp at Blish Point on Barnstable Harbor. The ramp is in serious need of repair, showing cracks and potholes. This heavily used facility is the only reasonable and accessible boat access to Cape Cod Bay for eight miles in either direction.

City of Newburyport: $13,000

The city will install solar lights and a washdown system at a popular fishing pier at Cashman Park. The lights will provide safety for night anglers and the washdown will allow for bait scraps to be washed away, improving sanitary conditions on the pier.

“As more people are utilizing canoes and kayaks as fishing vessels, it is important that we keep up with demand and increase the number of safe access points for them,” said State Senator Patrick O’Connor (R-Weymouth). “I appreciate the investment made in this area by the Baker-Polito Administration, the Department of Fish and Game, and the Division of Marine Fisheries into Cohasset and the Commonwealth.”

“Saltwater fishing is a time honored pastime on Cape Cod and the Islands, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike,” said State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro). “I’m delighted the Town of Barnstable will receive $25,000 of state grant monies to make sorely needed boat ramp repairs at the popular Blish Point. These dollars will ensure recreational boat access to Cape Cod Bay.”

“Cashman Park is a cherished treasure in the City of Newburyport, as residents and visitors alike relax and enjoy fishing and other recreational activities while surrounded by amazing views of the Merrimack River,” said State Senator Diana DiZoglio (D-Methuen). “That is why I am so grateful for this important investment, which will go a long way to support the City’s efforts in promoting increased safety, sanitary conditions, and access to recreational saltwater fishing opportunities at Cashman Park.”

“Rocky coastline like we have in the town of Cohasset can be a real challenge for local fishers and the public who wish to access our coastal waterways and fishing areas,” said State Representative Joan Meschino (D-Hull). “Thank you to the Division of Marine Fisheries for its partnership. State funding for the launch floats project will allow local recreational fishers as well as all Cohasset residents to access the water and coastal fishing more easily and to enjoy this shared environmental resource.”

The projects are being funded from revenues in the Marine Recreational Fisheries Development Fund, which was established in 2011 when the Massachusetts Legislature created a state recreational saltwater fishing permit. Prompted by a federal mandate enacted to improve estimates of saltwater fishing effort and catch data, the permit program provides funds for marine recreational fishing programs including fisheries research, management, and public access for anglers. DMF administers the fund with the assistance of the Marine Recreational Fisheries Development Panel, a group of private stakeholders that advises DMF on recreational fishing projects and initiatives. Under the state law that established the recreational saltwater fishing permit, one-third of all license fees are dedicated to recreational saltwater fishing infrastructure projects in Massachusetts, ensuring better access to coastal fishing.

###