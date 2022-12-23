Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Energy Storage Battery System Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Battery for Electricity and Thermal Applications

Oil and gas wells may become the future grid-scale, energy storage batteries utilized by the Salgenx salt water flow battery.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the increasing demand for grid-scale energy storage increases, an interesting source is emerging. Producer water from oil and gas wells is generally considered brine, which can be used for salt water flow battery energy storage. During both active production and abandoned wells, the heavily laden brine producer water is generally considered a problem.

The Sagenx S12MW (12,000 kWh) flow battery may turn the problem into energy storage solution.

The added benefit of the Salgenx system is that it can store both electrical and thermal energy. This may be a key factor in many areas where excess photovoltaic or wind turbine energy is available in combination with solar thermal heat.

Salt water can also be used for storing cool liquid for air conditioning. High-efficiency heat pumps can turn excess solar or wind energy, into stored cold water.

The Salgenx flow battery allows simultaneous energy storage providing a key advantage over lithium based battery storage, at fraction of the cost.

Infinity and Salgenx are currently looking for battery manufacturers to build orders. The tax credits for manufacturers of this battery are $210,000 per year.

In the USA, manufacturers and sellers of battery systems now have the opportunity to have access to a $35/kWh tax credit (which may be used or sold) starting January 1, 2023.

Infinity Turbine LLC offers a visionary future for clean and renewable fuels by providing complimentary technologies which leverage greater efficiency.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Salt Water Battery Website: https://salgenx.com