Newcastle First Aid Courses Opens New Training Centre In Newcastle Upon Tyne

/EIN News/ -- Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to providing the people of Newcastle with the most affordable first aid training courses with highly skilled teachers, Newcastle First Aid Courses has now opened a new training centre in Newcastle upon Tyne.

With a variety of public first aid and on-site first aid courses available, Newcastle First Aid Courses is committed to delivering the essential skills to help protect people and save lives, as well as ensuring their students walk away feeling confident and with a clear sense of what to do and why.

Award Winning Training Provider

newcastlefirstaidcourses.co.uk has been utilised by some of the largest companies in the UK, such as British Gas, Skyscanner, and Aldi, to provide their employees with high-quality first aid training and the latest health and safety guidelines.

Their services are highly rated online and have received accreditation by the First Aid Industry Body (FAIB), the Federation of First Aid Training Organisations (FOFATO) and are part of the Skills Training Group company.

They have been honoured as an award-winning training provider and constantly achieve 5-star reviews from their customers.

Newcastle First Aid Courses has a selection of engaging and interactive first aid courses available, including the following:

First Aid at Work Course

The First Aid at Work Course is conducted over 3 days and is uniquely tailored for high-risk workplaces, such as factories and workshops.

You will receive comprehensive training on how to deal with a wide range of first aid situations, from basic life support techniques to more complicated injuries and illnesses.

The course is designed for anyone who may need to use first aid at work, including both employers and employees, but is also suitable for anyone who wants to learn more about first aid so that they can be better prepared in the event of an emergency.

Divided into 2 parts: theory and practical, the course covers topics such as the importance of first aid, how to assess an incident, the legal aspects of first aid and the opportunity to practice their new skills on mannequins and in real-life scenarios.

At the end of the course, there is an assessment that attendees must pass in order to receive their certificate, which is valid for 3 years and can be renewed by taking a First Aid at Work Refresher Course.

First Aid at Work Refresher Course

This is a 2-day Emergency First Aid at Work Refresher course that provides those who have previously completed their FAW (First Aid at Work) qualification to revise their knowledge and training after 3 years have passed.

It is a legal requirement for employers to make sure that their employees have access to appropriate first aid provisions, and this 2-day course will ensure that you are up to date with the latest first aid practices and procedures, as well as the chance to practice your skills so that you are confident in using them if an emergency arises.

The content of the course will vary depending on the provider, but it will help participants understand the importance of first aid in the workplace and cover the following topics:

Adult Resuscitation (CPR)

Allergic reactions

Asthma

Burns and scalds

Bone, muscle, and joint injuries

Choking

Seizures

Shock

Fainting

Spinal injuries

Minor and severe bleeding

On-Site First Aid Training

Delivered at the venue and time of your choice for up to 12 students, the On-Site First Aid Training offered by Newcastle First Aid Courses is ideal for making sure your employees are trained and prepared to deal with any first aid emergencies that may occur.

Their on-site course is designed to provide comprehensive, hands-on training that is uniquely tailored to fit your specific needs and give your employees the skills and confidence they need to deal with any situation.

More information

To find out more about Newcastle First Aid Courses and to view the full list of first aid courses that they have available, please visit their website at https://newcastlefirstaidcourses.co.uk/.

Newcastle First Aid Courses Yelverton Crescent Walker Newcastle upon Tyne NE6 3SW United Kingdom 0191 820 6199 https://newcastlefirstaidcourses.co.uk/