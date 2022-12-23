Sheffield First Aid Courses Offer FAIB Approved First Aid Training In Sheffield

/EIN News/ -- Sheffield, UK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheffield First Aid Courses offer the best value FAIB (First Aid Industry Body) accredited first aid training courses in Sheffield that can be conducted on-site in their training centre or at the venue of your choice.

Their team of skilled instructors offer a wide variety of first aid courses and will provide you with the essential knowledge and techniques needed to safely handle minor injuries, such as cuts and scrapes, to major accidents like broken bones and burns.

So, whether you are looking to become a first aider in your workplace or for your family, Sheffield First Aid Courses can give you the vital skills to save a life in an emergency situation.

A Trusted Service

Sheffield First Aid Courses are a trusted brand in Sheffield and have provided both on-site and public first aid courses for some of the city’s most well-known employers, such as the Gordon Ramsay Group and Women’s Aid.

They have a selection of highly rated first aid courses available that are taught by their team of passionate and experienced instructors, including:

Emergency First Aid at Work Course

This 1-day Emergency First Aid at Work Course delivers the required training and assessment needed for the Emergency First Aid at Work (EFAW) qualification.

The course is fully accredited by the FAIB, and upon completion, you will receive an HSE (Health and Safety Executive) certificate within 48 hours after your course.

At sheffieldfirstaidcourses.co.uk you can choose whether this 12-person course is conducted on-site at their training centre or as a public course.

The Emergency First Aid at Work Course is for employees who work in low-risk environments, such as offices or shops, and should be renewed every 3 years.

Containing a range of specialised modules, this course will educate employees on how to handle a wide range of specific work-related situations, as well as teaching them cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to deal with:

Minor cuts, grazes, splinters, and burns

Choking

Shock

Wounds and bleeding

Fractures

Strokes

Asthma

Unconscious colleagues

Throughout the course, your trainer will evaluate candidates to ensure that all learning goals are met, and an FAIB-accredited EFAW qualification will be given to successful learners.

First Aid at Work Course

The 3-day First Aid at Work Course is intended for those aged 16 or older who may be required to give first aid in the event of possible incidents, injuries, and diseases that they may encounter at work.

This course is ideal for businesses that need more first aid training as a result of their needs assessments, such as those with disabilities or ill health.

Their instructors will cover the essential themes that occur in an emergency first aid at work course, including:

What are the roles and responsibilities of the first aider?

How should incidents be recorded and reported using a reporting of injuries, diseases, and dangerous occurrences regulations (RIDDOR) form?

What should a first aid kit contain?

In a first aid emergency, how should you assess the situation and respond?

They will also teach you how to effectively treat a variety of injuries and illnesses, like chest pains, low blood sugar, head injuries, seizures, and eye injuries.

In-House First Aid Training

If you are looking for a high-quality first aid course that can be delivered in-house to your staff at your business or at a professional training centre, then Sheffield First Aid Courses have a selection of cost-effective options.

Their highly qualified team will provide training that is in accordance with the law and will uniquely develop your training plan around the specific needs of your company.

Sheffield First Aid Courses offer first aid training for up to 12 people, and their engaging sessions can be a fun way to learn essential skills, as well as fostering a team spirit.

To find out more about Sheffield First Aid Courses and to see their complete list of FAIB-accredited first aid training courses in Sheffield, please visit their website at https://sheffieldfirstaidcourses.co.uk/.

