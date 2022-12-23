Submit Release
Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic Reaches Groundbreaking Key Milestone With Innovative Device

The new Doku Studio Arc hair transplantation planning device measures and calculates the density of hair follicles for the best possible result.

/EIN News/ -- ISTANBUL, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkey has been a leader in the industry of hair transplantation for a while now. Between highly-skilled hair transplantation surgeons and cutting-edge equipment used for surgeries, other developed countries are having a hard time keeping up with the standard that Turkish hair transplantation clinics keep increasing.

Hair transplantation in Turkey has reached yet another important milestone recently with the introduction of the Doku Studio Arc Hair Transplantation Process Planning Device. Although the device is yet to be used by health clinics in Turkey, it is already causing a tremendous amount of interest among surgeons and patients alike.

Transforming hair transplants as we know them

Many people are thinking about getting a hair transplant in Turkey. Besides having the possibility to get a hair transplantation from world-renowned surgeons in the field, Turkey also offers some of the best prices for this procedure.

The Sapphire FUE and the DHI are already widely-known hair transplantation methods. However, the Doku Studio Arc Hair Transplantation Process Planning Device has the power to transform the hair transplants we know today and introduce an entirely different way of transplanting hair.

The nuts and bolts of the planting device

The Doku Studio Arc Hair Transplantation Process Planning Device is a system that creates a 3D model of the patient's scalp and calculates the selected surface on the model. After selecting and calculating the donor and recipient areas, surgeons can quickly determine the density of hair follicles before the surgery.

Considering hair transplantation is an operation that changes human appearance, getting technical data that'll result in a homogeneous hair transplant is essential. That's what the Doku Studio Arc system does with three easy steps:

1. 3D modeling of the head;

2. 360-degree photography around of head;

3. hair analysis with a trichogram.

Experiencing the new era of hair transplants

Technology is advancing rapidly, and Dr. Serkan Aygin made sure to take advantage of all the latest tech solutions when creating the Doku Studio Arc Hair Transplantation Process Planning Device.

As one of the leading hair transplantation clinics in the region with more than 25 years of experience, the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is the perfect choice for getting hair transplantation using the most modern equipment. With the Doku Studio Arc system, achieving the best possible results is a guarantee.

Contact Information:
Burak Turan
info@timcompany.de
+49 (0)30 5490 7696

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic - Hair transplantation device


