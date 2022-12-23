Gigaphoton Expands Training Capability to Enhance Its Field Services

Supporting increasing semiconductor lithography lightsources worldwide

Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President and CEO: Katsumi Uranaka), a manufacturer of lightsources for semiconductor lithography, announced a policy to improve field support capability through its field services and supports for lithography lightsources worldwide by expanding training capability.

According to industry reports, the semiconductor market is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Gigaphoton, a manufacturer of lightsources for semiconductor lithography, is focusing on expanding its facilities and training field service engineers in order to provide better support systems to customer and then support industry growth.

To expand the training capability of field support engineers throughout the Gigaphoton Group, the company added a training center in Tainan and Taichung, Taiwan. Training lasers are now installed at all four service locations in Taiwan. In addition, Gigaphoton has added training lasers in the U.S., Singapore, Changzhou, China, and expanded its training center.

Gigaphoton plans to expand its training facilities in each region continuously to double the number of training lasers and trainers worldwide in FY2025 (compared to FY2020).

Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton, said, "As demand for semiconductors is expected to grow toward 2030, our lightsources operating at customers are also increasing year by year. We are enhancing our capability of training field support engineers throughout the entire Gigaphoton to maximize our customers' availability. As a supplier of lithography lightsources essential for semiconductor manufacturing, we will continue to enhance our field service to support our industry growth."

About GIGAPHOTON

