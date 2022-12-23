Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | Abbott Laboratories

Point of Care (PoC) Data Management

Point-of-care (POC) data management system market report includes in depth study about POC data management services and software.

Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market size was valued at US$ 718.5 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).” — Coherent Market Insights

December 23, 2022



The vital examination offers a detailed analysis of the existing competitors which are dominating the industry with the highest Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems market share. The author offers a comprehensive analysis of the crucial market facts coupled with leading regions and raising brands. It helps businesses in making tactical decisions. Also, the researcher of this report provides the data for both area and global levels, which will help both who are expecting to tap the territorial or global market. Additionally, it provides information of the global market including research scope, research methodology, and market forces by geography, trade statistics, cost structures and Company Profiles.

⏭️ Drivers & Trends:

The Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems market estimations were derived thorough research and assumptions based on existing drivers and trends. As a consequence, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and dangers are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total industry.

⏭️ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Competitive Scenario offers a forecast study of the various business expansion tactics used by the competitors. The news stories covered in this part provide insightful information at various stages while staying current with business and involving stakeholders in the economic discussion. The competitive environment includes press releases or news of the businesses categorised as Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, and Partnership, New Product Launch and Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, and Expansion. The information gathered from all the news sources enables the vendor to identify market insufficiencies and rivals’ strengths and weaknesses, giving them information they may use to improve their goods and services.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Orchard Software Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Telcor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Hedera Biomedics Srl, and Seaward Electronic Ltd.

⏭️ Report Includes:

• An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems.

• Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2022 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

• The worldwide Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

• Highlights of the industry’s market potential for Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems, emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

• COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

• Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

• Review of patents granted for Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems, and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

⏭️ Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems. Due to increased Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

⏭️ Method of Research:

The market research team examined the Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market demand using Porter’s Five Force Model for the period 2022-2028. A complete SWOT analysis is also performed to assist the reader in making better informed conclusions about the Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market demand. We collected data from both primary and secondary sources. In addition, the data analysts employed publicly available tools like as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers to conduct a complete examination of the market. The approach to analysis reflects the purpose of evaluating it against a variety of indicators in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

⏭️ Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, by Region, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, by Type, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, by Application, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, by Verticles, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Impact Analysis (2022-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2022-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others

7. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market by Verticles, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8. Global Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market

8.3. Europe Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Point of Care (PoC) Data Management Systems Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

