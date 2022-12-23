The volume of transportation carried out by Aurum Group will be able to return to the pre-war level within a year
That is if the territories of Ukraine are deoccupied and the railway infrastructure is restoredKYIV, UKRAINE, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurum Group companies operating in the market of freight transportation by Ukrainian railways and abroad will be able to return to the pre-war level of volumes during the year:
“The speed of recovery of our transportation business depends entirely on the deoccupation of the territory of Ukraine, first of all, and investments in the recovery of the infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia. Having met these preconditions, we will reach the level of the pre-war period within a year”, - said Oleksandr Trukhanov, head of the transportation sector of Aurum Group.
Currently, Aurum Group has about 700 units of rolling stock under operational management.
Semi-trailers, grain hoppers and tanks are on the balance sheet of Aurum Trans LLC, Trans Energy LLC, Aurum Rail LLC, and Dizelny Zavod LLC.
The Group’s transport companies provide services to Ukrainian enterprises “Zaporizhstal”, “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih”, “Southern Mining and Processing Plant”, “Podilskyi Cement”, etc.
As it was previously reported, the Aurum industrial and investment group lost more than 40% of its business to the war, 5 enterprises of the industrial sector of the Aurum Group, located in the Luhansk region, and all the enterprises of the agricultural sector in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions are under occupation.
As it was previously reported, оperating the rolling stock has become 4-5 times less profitable
