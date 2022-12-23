Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.50% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global autonomous mobile robots market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, major verticals, battery type and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 2.2 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 18.50%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 6.2 billion
Europe controls a substantial portion of the worldwide market. Due to the rising demand for material handling equipment from a variety of manufacturing industries, it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate the market over the projection period. Additionally, significant government spending to support the construction of small enterprises and industry 4.0 adoption are anticipated to fuel market expansion in this region. The regional market would be further fueled by continued process automation in various industry verticals and sectors. For instance, as part of its efforts to boost industrial automation and the adoption of Industry 4.0, the German robotics company E&K Automation GmbH in March 2018 unveiled FAST MOVE, an autonomous ultra-flat transport robot.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/autonomous-mobile-robots-market/requestsample
However, North America is also expected to experience a constant increase in demand for autonomous mobile robots due to the region’s growing terrorism and internal and foreign security threats. Additionally, this region’s market is expanding as a result of growing labour expenses and technological developments. The ever-increasing trend of building and industrial automation can be used to explain the expansion of the autonomous mobile robots business in North America. The industry for autonomous mobile robots in the region is anticipated to gain more momentum as autonomous mobility robots are increasingly used in the military.
The deployment of AMRs for inventory management is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate in the region because of the growing e-commerce sector in the emerging nations of Asia Pacific. E-commerce businesses employ AMRs in their warehouses to automate intralogistics procedures including picking, sorting, and palletizing. For instance, to meet the strong demand for Singles Day, the company’s annual shopping event, Chinese e-commerce and retail giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. created a warehouse with a fleet of over 700 operational mobile robots in October 2018. The growth of the market is further fueled by the increased industrialization in nations like China and India.
Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry Definition and Major Segments
Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are self-navigating vehicles that do not rely on markers, magnets, laser targets, or wiring. Some of the most common AMRs are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), robotic-picking, forklifts, and inventory robots. AMRs offer greater flexibility, scalability, and safety while being easy to deploy. Autonomous mobile robots complete tasks with the greatest precision and in the smallest amount of time, cutting operational and output costs.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/autonomous-mobile-robots-market
The autonomous mobile robots market can be segmented on the basis of type, major verticals, battery type and major regions
Based on type, the market includes:
• Goods-To-Person Picking Robots
• Self-Driving Forklifts
• Autonomous Inventory Robots
• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Based on major verticals, the market is divided into:
• Real Estate and Construction
• Power and Energy
• Defence and Security
• Manufacturing and Logistics
• Automotive
• Education and Research
• Others
Based on battery type, the market is segmented into:
• Lead Battery
• Lithium-Ion Battery
• Nickel-Based Battery
• Others
Based on region, the market can be segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Trends
As a result of rising e-commerce activities globally, the demand for autonomous mobile robots is increasing. Factors such as increased warehouse automation and growing acceptance of these robots across multiple sectors are anticipated to grow the market’s demand for AMR’s due to their ability to move independently in changing situations. Furthermore, the use of automated material handling such as lights-out automation is increasing which is also expected to boost the market. However, load size constraints and the high cost of building an AMR system are expected to limit market expansion. On the other hand, the growing use of mobile robots in hospitals to deliver medication and medical supplies to patients’ rooms is anticipated to create potential growth prospects for companies in the autonomous mobile robot market.
In line with this, they are also used in the military for combat operations, enhancing soldier safety on the ground, and rescuing wounded soldiers. Furthermore, technical improvements such as onboard intelligence systems and sophisticated sensors for precise knowledge of the surroundings are propelling market expansion. Other factors, such as rising urbanisation and significant research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to propel the market even more.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market report are:
• ABB
• Clearpath Robotics Inc.
• Harvest Automation
• IAM Robotics
• inVia Robotics Inc.
• Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
