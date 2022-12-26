Hisense partners with Saudi Arabia’s business giant United Matbouli Group to expand its presence in the Kingdom
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisense, one of the largest home appliance and consumer electronics company, has signed a partnership deal with Saudi Arabia’s United Matbouli Group (UMG), one of the most prestigious consumer electronics distributors in the Kingdom, thus opening a new pathway to of business opportunities for Hisense in the Saudi market.
Through this partnership, Hisense intends to expand its commercial business network as well as reach out to its end-users in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia providing best of technology and products. As an officially appointed distributor of Hisense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UMG will support the brand with business networking capabilities and their expertise of distribution, warehousing, after-sales-services and develop connection in the retail space for sales. The agreement was signed by Mr Jason Ou, Hisense President of Middle East and Africa, and Mr Adnan Matbouli, Chairman of United Matbouli Group during the 2022 Annual Partners Conference in Qatar; witnessed by top management of distributors and retailers from across the Middle East and Africa region
President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, Mr Jason Ou, said: “As one of the leaders in the consumer electronics market, it is crucial for Hisense to mark its presence in the Middle East region. Alongside the increasing brand visibility that Hisense garnered during the FIFA World Cup, it is imperative for the brand to be physically available to all its consumers. Our partnership with UMG underlines our dedication to expand in the regional markets, increase our availability and provide the best brand experience to our customers as well as business partners. We look forward to working together with UMG, driving on each other’s strengths and expertise with an intension of growth and sustainability in the market.”
UMG is one of the leading family-owned electronics distribution companies in Saudi Arabia and, having been established in the early 1990s, grown into one of the leading players in the Kingdom’s consumer electronics market. With a network of 11 strategically located branches, sophisticated warehousing facilities, 11 service centres, a modern fleet of vehicles, and 23 brand shops in the Kingdom, UMG has proven to be a strategic partner for some of the world’s leading electronics companies.
“This partnership is evidence of our mutual commitment to a long-term collaboration,” said Mr Adnan Matbouli, Chairman of United Matbouli Group. “As an Official Distributor of Hisense’ home appliance and entertainment segment in the country, we provide assurance in supporting with unparalleled accessibility to expand in the market, better service in after-sales, provision to spare parts, and warehousing to meet the business as well as consumer needs. This collaboration is in line with our mission of bringing the world’s leading electronics brands and quality products to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Strategic alliances are one of the key pillars of expansion for Hisense in the Middle Eastern region, it demonstrates perfection, reliability, trust, and sustainability to thrive in this competitive consumer electronics industry. Mr Ismail Al Hurani, Chief Operating Officer of Hisense Middle East & North Africa commented: “United Matbouli Group has a history of working with industry leaders and we are delighted to have partnered with them to root our presence in the kingdom. FIFA has benefitted us with increased brand awareness, and this is the right time to commence our business in this region.”
