Starshow Hair: A Rising Wig Brand with 20 Years Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Starshow Hair has been providing excellent quality 100% human hair wigs for 20 years. Committed to good quality and excellent customer service, the company has established itself as one of the largest wig-producers in China.
According to research conducted by Arizton, the hair wig and extensions market is projected to be valued at more than USD 19.12 billion by 2028 with a Compound Annual Interest Rate (CAGR) of 16.06%. This market growth is fuelled by the increasing number of individuals purchasing wigs for both functional and aesthetic reasons.
One of the reasons for the increasing market size is the growing number of individuals who suffer from various types of hair loss - mainly due to frenzied lifestyles, stress, and nutrient deficiencies. Numerous aspects of the modern world have contributed to rising numbers of people seeking solutions to thinning hair. However, one of their biggest concerns is having a ‘natural’ look. It is exactly for this reason that Starshow Hair has dedicated time and resources to finding and creating products which speak to this desire.
The fashion and entertainment industry continues to be a major contributor to the market size due to the influence it exerts. As more celebrities wear wigs, so too do the people who look up to them. This is especially true as the variety of wigs grow, and there are more ways of expressing individuality without having to make permanent changes.
Lace front wigs have become go-to’s for anyone looking for a natural look and have become immensely popular with Hollywood stars who are looking for comfortable and durable wigs which do not appear synthetic. The front is made of real lace, however, the rest of the headpiece is constructed of more durable materials. This combination ensures that while a ‘natural’ hairline is retained, the wig will last much longer than if it had been wholly constructed of lace, which is known for tearing.
Due to its popularity, Starshow Hair has an extraordinary variety of lace front wigs for purchase. They regularly conduct intensive market research to ensure that they offer what the client most desires. It is this dedication to the customer’s needs that makes the company comparable to luvmehair and unice.
In order to ensure consistently good quality, Starshow Hair has their own factory and warehouse. This also facilitates consistent supply levels, and a smooth purchasing process for customers. The team is made up of several departments who all work together to ensure that the customer has the best possible experience shopping with Starshow Hair. These departments include production, testing, sales, delivery, and service.
Starshow Hair uses only 100% human hair for their wigs - this means that customers get wigs which are as soft, wavy, and luminescent as real hair. It is due to this dedication to quality products which has led to continuously positive customer feedback from all around the world, including the USA, Europe, and Africa. An abundance of employees, more than 200, ensure that this is possible. These employees have been expertly trained in their respective fields, and collaborate with all departments to ensure that the company functions seamlessly.
Not only is human hair wigs more aesthetically pleasing in many ways, but there is another aspect which prompts Starshow Hair to use it above synthetic hair: ecological sustainability. The company prides itself on responsibility towards customers - and this includes the environment in which they exist. Unfortunately, synthetic hair can have a devastating impact on the environment whereas human hair, when harvested ethically, minimizes that damage.
According to a spokesperson from Starshow Hair, “our aim is to bring beauty to everyone at an affordable rate. Wigs have been used for centuries not only in a functional manner, or to display power, but also to accentuate beauty. Wigs give wearers the chance to be exactly who they want to be. We make sure that we produce a range of products which can suit every individual who pops onto our site.”
Contact Details
Starshow Hair
Contact Details
Starshow Hair
+86 182 3680 9617
admin@starshowhair.com