New supportive homes open in Vernon

CANADA, December 22 - The Province, through BC Housing, has partnered with the Turning Points Collaborative Society and the City of Vernon to open 52 new supportive homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Vernon.

“This building will not only change the lives of its residents, but it will have a positive impact on the community as well,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “I have seen and heard the life-changing successes from this building's neighbour, My Place, and I know The Crossings will provide much-needed shelter and care to those who need it most. Thank you to the city and Turning Points for their substantial efforts in creating this project. I’m grateful that so many people in our community want to help deliver this much-needed housing in Vernon.”

Located at 2600-35th St., The Crossings @ 35th has 41 self-contained units, three one-bedroom suites for couples, and four accessible and four adaptable units. The building includes a commercial kitchen and dining room, as well as laundry and storage space. Landscaped outdoor areas will provide definition between private and public areas surrounding the building for the privacy and safety of the residents.

“This new supportive housing is critical for Vernon,” said Victor Cumming, mayor, Vernon. “Not only does it provide much-needed housing for people experiencing homelessness in our community, but also provides the vital, continuous wraparound services for individuals who have high personal needs. The success of My Place demonstrates that having the Province fund this type of housing and critical supports for residents of Vernon is good for the neighbourhood, the downtown and the city. It is wonderful for all of us.”

The Crossings @ 35th is the second and final phase of the My Place supportive housing development, which opened in 2019. Together, these projects provide a combined 104 homes with supports for people in need.

“Now completed, the My Place supportive housing will offer people in Vernon important support services in a safe and secure environment, so they can focus on a pathway to healing and to hope,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Together with our many partners, we are taking bold steps to meet the housing and health-care needs of vulnerable people, where and when they need it.”

The Crossings will be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society, an experienced non-profit that operates several other temporary and permanent supportive homes, as well as shelters, in Vernon and around the Okanagan, including My Place. Staff will be on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide supports such as daily meals, skills training and access to work placement and health, mental-health and addictions services.

“The opening of The Crossings in Vernon has been highly anticipated and we are so thrilled to see it come to fruition,” said Randene Wejr, CEO, Turning Points Collaborative Society. “The Crossings will provide supportive homes, which means residents have a place to call home while they receive the supports they need to move on to the next phase of their housing journey. This completion couldn’t have come at a better time. We are in the depths of a housing crisis and there are just so many people in need of a full continuum of housing options.“

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 500 homes in Vernon.

“For people at risk of or experiencing homelessness in the Vernon area, these homes will make a significant difference,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development. “Our government knows that increasing housing supply of all kinds will help people in every corner of the province, which is why we are working with partners in communities across B.C. to speed up delivery of affordable, quality homes for people, no matter where they live.”

Quick Fact:

BC Housing provided approximately $14.6 million for the project through the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund and will provide approximately $1.2 million in annual operating funding.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

Turning Points has been operating in the Okanagan for over 50 years providing housing, programming, and services for people at risk and/or experiencing homelessness. More information can be found here: http://turningpoints.ngo