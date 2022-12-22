Drivers should avoid travel with snow and freezing rain in the forecast

CANADA, December 22 - Drivers are asked to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary from tonight through Saturday afternoon, as Environment Canada is warning that snowfall, switching to freezing rain and rain, is expected to create adverse driving conditions throughout the south coast, including the Fraser Valley.

Beginning later tonight and through Friday morning, snow accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres are expected. On Friday, the snow is expected to transition into ice pellets/freezing rain, which could lead to widespread ice on roadways and affect all vehicle travel.

The ministry may proactively close highways in the interest of safety. Travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing travel plans and be prepared for closures on short notice.

People who choose to travel should ensure their vehicle is equipped with winter tires, ensure vehicles are fuelled up and charged, and have extra water, food and any necessary medications.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca