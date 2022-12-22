COVID-19 testing clinic hours December 22 to January 8

CANADA, December 22 - Health PEI testing clinics and booking lines for COVID-19 tests will be closed December 25, 26, 27, as well as January 1 and 2.

Here is the schedule for December 22 to January 8. Clinic hours run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

O’Leary, 14 MacKinnon Drive (O'Leary Health Centre):

Thursday, December 22

Thursday, December 29

Tuesday, January 3

Thursday, January 5

Montague, 14 Rosedale Road:

Thursday, Dec 22

Thursday, December 29

Thursday, January 5

Slemon Park, 40 Aerospace Blvd:

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24

Wednesday, December 28

Friday, December 30

Saturday, December 31

Wednesday, January 4

Friday, January 6

Saturday, January 7

Charlottetown, 64 Park Street:

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24

Wednesday, December 28

Friday, December 30

Saturday, December 31

Wednesday, January 4

Friday, January 6

Sunday, January 8

Book your COVID-19 test in any of Health PEI’s testing clinics through Skip the Waiting Room or by calling 1-844-975-3303 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Once a positive COVID-19 test result is received (either from a home test or testing center), eligible Islanders are encouraged to speak to their health care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) to be considered for Paxlovid. Those without a primary health care provider or cannot reach them can call 811 to be screened and placed on the Paxlovid referral program.

Paxlovid is available for individuals age 50 and older regardless of vaccination status, or anyone age 18 and older who is immunocompromised or has underlying health conditions. Paxlovid is most effective in the early stages of illness and must be administered within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

Now that respiratory illness season is upon us, Islanders are encouraged to have COVID-19 testing kits available at home. COVID-19 antigen testing kits are currently available free of charge at all Access PEI sites, COVID-19 testing centers, Public Library branches, and within the public school system. As we head into the fall where we typically see more respiratory illness within our communities, it would be a good idea for families to have home kits available to be able to test for COVID-19.

