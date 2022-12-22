Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,853 in the last 365 days.

Former Massachusetts State Police Captain Indicted on Child Pornography Charges 

NORTHAMPTONA retired detective captain with the Massachusetts State Police has been indicted connection with allegedly possessing child pornography, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. 

Francis Hart, 62, of Amherst, was indicted today by a Hampshire County Grand Jury on the charges of Dissemination of Child Pornography (1 count) and Possession Child Pornography (7 counts). Hart will be arraigned on the charges in Hampshire Superior Court at a later date. 

State Police assigned to the Cyber Crimes Unit and the AG’s Office began an investigation in January 2021 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email address registered to Hart had uploaded a file containing numerous images of suspected child pornography. The investigation also revealed that in addition to possessing images, Hart sent images of alleged child pornography to another iPhone user in another state. 

Hart was arrested in August 2021 at his Amherst residence. During the execution of a search warrant, police seized various digital devices including two different desktop computers, external hard drives and an iPhone. Subsequent investigation of the devices revealed alleged images of child pornography. 

These charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. 

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Vanessa Madge of AG Healey’s Criminal Bureau and Special Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Jimenez, with assistance from Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Amherst Police, and the AG’s Digital Evidence Laboratory. 

###

You just read:

Former Massachusetts State Police Captain Indicted on Child Pornography Charges 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.