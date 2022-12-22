Eleven Individuals Arrested and Arraigned Following Takedown of Major South Shore Drug Trafficking Organization  

BOSTON — Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

The charges are the result of a long-term investigation by AG Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, which included Massachusetts State Police (MSP) assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team North (CINRET-South), MSP assigned to the AG’s Office, members of the MSP Detectives Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Brockton and Weymouth Police Departments. The agencies were assisted in the takedown by MSP assigned to the Norfolk and Bristol District Attorney’s Offices, members of the Stoughton and Fall River Police Departments, the MSP STOP Team, Brockton Police SRT, the MSP Troop D-CAT, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Services, MSP Airwing, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department.

“The work of our New England Fentanyl Strike Force has been critical in dismantling major drug trafficking networks and keeping our communities safe,” AG Healey said. “I’m grateful to our many law enforcement partners for their collaboration and ongoing commitment to taking these deadly drugs off our streets.”

“There is no surer way to ravage neighborhoods, spur violence, and destroy lives than by trafficking deadly narcotics in our communities,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason. “The 11 defendants charged in Tuesday’s operation sowed despair and fed addictions across the South Shore, and we were pleased to work with Attorney General Healey and our law enforcement partners to take them off the street. We hope the interdiction of this drug trafficking organization makes the holiday season a little brighter for the residents of the communities whose quality of life was adversely impacted by these defendants.”

“With the cooperation of multi-state agencies, our city is safer today,” said Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez. “We thank the Attorney General's Office, State Police, Brockton Police Detectives, and all agencies who helped disrupt a narcotics ring, seized illegal firearms and deadly drugs, and arrested those responsible.”

“I truly appreciate the collaborative efforts of law enforcement today that yielded multiple arrests and took drugs and guns off the streets in the City of Brockton,” said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan.

On Tuesday, authorities executed search warrants at six narcotics stash house locations in Brockton, Stoughton, and Fall River. During the execution of the search warrants, authorities recovered approximately 450 grams of fentanyl, 550 grams of cocaine, three handguns, three high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and approximately $26,000 in drug proceeds.

The following individuals have been arrested and arraigned in connection with the investigation:

Alexander Munoz-Gomez, age 23, of Brockton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 100g or More (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held without bail out of Brockton District Court pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for December 27.

Bruno Pires, age 20, of Brockton

Distribution Class B (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held on $3000 bail out of Brockton District Court and is due back in court on January 12 for a pretrial hearing.

Djosue Dossantos, age 23, of Fall River

Trafficking Cocaine, 200g or More (1 count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (1 count)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (1 count)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held without bail out of Fall River District Court pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for December 22.

Dylan Santos, age 23, of Brockton

Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (1 count)

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18g or more (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held on $5,000 bail out of Stoughton District Court and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Jiovoni Alves, age 20, of Brockton

Trafficking Fentanyl, 10g or More (1 count)

Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine (1 count)

Held without bail out of Brockton District Court pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for December 27.

Jonathan Pires, 24, of Stoughton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18g or More (1 count)

Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held on $25,000 bail out of Stoughton District Court and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Kevin Tavares, 25, of Brockton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18g or More (1 count)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held on $10,000 bail out of Stoughton District Court and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Melisa Pina, age 19, of Brockton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18g or More (1 count)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held on $1,000 bail out of Stoughton District Court and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Orlando Munoz-Gomez, age 25, of Brockton

Trafficking Cocaine, 100g or More (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held without bail out of Brockton District Court pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for December 27.

Raul Andrade, age 20, of Brockton

Trafficking Cocaine, 18g or More (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held on $10,000 bail out of Stoughton District Court and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Victor Oliveira, age 19, of Brockton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18g or More (1 count)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Held on $5,000 bail out of Stoughton District Court and is due back in court on January 19 for a probable cause hearing.

These charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AG Healey’s Office has prioritized combatting the opioid crisis and has been working closely with federal, state and local partners to fight illegal drug trafficking throughout New England. The AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force was created in 2016 using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Heroin Task Force and has since been strengthened with a nearly $3 million grant in 2018, a $2.6 million grant in 2019, and a $3.8 million grant in 2021, which have expanded ongoing multistate and cross-jurisdictional investigations. Since its launch, the Strike Force has seized more than 439 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, including tens of thousands of opioid pills, and millions of dollars in cash and arrested more than 580 suspects.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Kirshenbaum of AG Healey’s Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crimes Division, with assistance from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.