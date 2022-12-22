AG Healey Issues Revised Guide for Board Members of Charitable Organizations 

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey today released a revised “Guide for Board Members of Charitable Organizations” to encourage charitable boards in Massachusetts to consider best practices that can strengthen their organizations and enhance operations.

To help support the work of charitable boards, the AG’s Office is providing recommendations in key areas of responsibility to help board members of charitable nonprofit organizations carry out their important roles. Included in the guide is a call for boards to emphasize the connection between the board, the organization’s leadership, and the communities they serve and to center the charitable missions of their organizations in all of their work.

“Charitable boards serve as stewards of billions of dollars in charitable assets that help strengthen our communities throughout Massachusetts,” said AG Healey. “We are issuing this updated guide to help all board members and trustees best serve their organizations.”

The guide also lays out the AG Office’s expectations for best practices regarding board and leadership composition and diversity, financial accountability, and conflicts of interest. It is not intended to prescribe the exact way a Massachusetts public charity board must function, as the size, form, and structure of boards varies greatly.

To view the update guide, click here. For additional information, please visit the AG’s Non-Profit Organizations/Public Charities Division website.

Earlier this year, to make it easier and more efficient for the more than 25,000 charities and nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts to submit annual regulatory filings, the AG’s Office announced a new online portal. Filings are also available to the public online and provide valuable information about a charitable organization’s programs, activities, and finances.

