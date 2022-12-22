Submit Release
Navy Suspends High-Year Tenure for most Sailors

The Navy announced a two-year suspension of enlisted high-year tenure Dec. 22 to improve Navy retention efforts and Fleet readiness.  

“This suspension means more of our talented and experienced Sailors can stay in the Navy,” said Rear Adm. James Waters III, director, Military Personnel Plans and Policy Division, N13, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. “By removing this barrier to retaining career-minded Sailors, the Navy is broadening career progression opportunities for Sailors and allowing them the opportunity to advance to the next higher paygrade.”

Announced in NAVADMIN 288/22 and effective immediately, this suspension means commands may not separate or involuntarily transfer active component Sailors to the Fleet Reserve due to high-year tenure guidance previously in effect.

The Navy expects this policy to apply to at least 1,600 Sailors within the two-year suspension period.

This policy change allows Sailors remaining on active duty beyond high-year tenure gates to apply for new jobs through the MyNavy Assignment portal or extend at their current command to complete a full tour even if they go beyond the high-year tenure threshold for their pay grade.

 “The Navy understands we are in a challenging recruiting environment, and we are focused on making sure that every active component Sailor who wants to remain on active duty has that opportunity,” said Waters.

Sailors who negotiate, accept and execute orders to their next assignment before the Jan. 1, 2025, deadline will be permitted to fill those billets for their entire tour beyond high-year tenure limits, even after the suspension expires. All options are open to these Sailors, including remaining at sea, returning to sea or filling a shore billet.

High-year tenure is a force management tool used to shape the active component and reserve component. The suspension of high-year tenure allows the Navy to retain more Sailors.

The suspension applies to active duty Sailors (active component and Training and Administration of Reserves) and Selected Reserve Sailors in a drilling status. 

The Navy expects the policy will create fewer gaps-at-sea as compared to the expected number of gaps at sea without this new high-year tenure policy.  Sailors who otherwise would have left the Navy due to high-year tenure will now be able to stay in the Navy.  Some of those Sailors may remain on sea duty or return to sea duty for a complete a full sea tour, filling sea duty billets that would have been gapped without this policy.

More detailed information can be found in NAVADMIN 288/22. https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2022/NAV22288.txt?ver=5GJwELipSS_zG_sRVSEFYw%3d%3d

