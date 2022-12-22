Firm Capital Property Trust Closes Two Previously Announced Transactions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”) (TSX : FCD.UN) is pleased to provide the following update to a previously announced acquisition and disposition:



$6.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF TWO EDMONTON INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES

The $6.2 million acquisition in the existing Edmonton Joint Venture Partnership of a 50% interest in two multi-tenant industrial properties with a combined area of 68,000 square feet, located in Edmonton, Alberta (the “Properties”) has officially closed.

The Properties offer excellent access to major vehicular and rail transportation infrastructure. The Properties are a short drive to both downtown Edmonton, the Edmonton International Airport and in close proximity to the Trust’s existing Edmonton Industrial properties. The Properties have a total of 19 units with bay sizes from 3,200 to 4,000 square feet are leased to 14 tenants. The Properties are 100% occupied and immediately accretive to AFFO. The Properties are being acquired at a going in capitalization rate in excess of 9.0% and $91 per square foot. The Properties were financed through the assumption of an existing mortgage, a new mortgage and existing cash resources as previously disclosed.

The Trust currently has a 50% interest in a combined Alberta industrial portfolio of 486,300 square feet.

$2.7 MILLION NON-CORE RETAIL ASSET DISPOSITION

The Trust has closed a previously announced disposition of an 11,247 square foot retail property in Pembroke, Ontario for gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million. The sale price is above the Trust’s current IFRS value of approximately $2.3 million. The sale of the property will create a capital gain for tax purposes on sale of approximately $0.8 million that will increase the portion of our distribution that is treated as capital gains to approximately 5% in 2022. The difference between the IFRS and the capital gain is due to previously unrealized gains taken on the property as a result of fair market value adjustments.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSX : FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

