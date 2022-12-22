MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Celebrated the Topping Out of $80M Innovative Women's Health Pavilion

40,000-square-foot building opening in 2023, will transform women’s healthcare in south Orange County

/EIN News/ -- LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the topping out, the marking of the placement of the last beam, of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new, $80 million, state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in summer 2023 in Laguna Hills, will elevate the future of women's healthcare with a focus on their healthcare needs through all stages of their lives.



Saddleback Medical Center’s Women's Health Pavilion will provide patients with convenient access to exceptional breast care and a range of women’s health services under one roof. The center will provide women with streamlined and elevated care in a comfortable, spa-like environment, access to same-day appointments, short wait times and expedited screening results.

The Women’s Health Pavilion plans to offer personalized care provided by world-renowned specialists in breast care, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology, sexual health, and mental health. It will also feature the only integrated breast cancer center in Orange County with a breast oncologist, breast surgeon and breast reconstruction surgeon under one roof. As part of the holistic women’s services MemorialCare is planning to offer, the campus will feature a first-of-its-kind, freestanding pelvic floor rehab clinic with a dedicated pelvic floor physical therapist.

“Setting the final beam on the Women’s Health Pavilion is truly a monumental occasion,” said Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. “After seven years of planning and three short months, it is incredible to see how quickly the structure of our vision has been constructed. We look forward to opening our doors in 2023 and welcoming women across the county to experience a new, integrated and holistic approach to women’s health.”

MemorialCare executives, donors and staff gathered at the construction site today and celebrated the next phase in construction. As part of the topping out ceremony, attendees were invited to sign the final beam before it was placed on the building. Taylor and Sarah Nederlander of the Harry J. Nederlander Foundation were also on-site. The sisters donated $2.5 million to facilitate the new Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center, which will allow MemorialCare to offer easy access to screenings, diagnostics, and expedited screening results, and will nearly double the number of patients served each year.

MemorialCare partnered with c|a ARCHITECTS and general contractor Turner to turn their vision into a reality. Following the groundbreaking in September 2022, Turner erected the steel structure of the modern facility over the past three months incorporating sustainable materials. Turner was challenged with ensuring an existing building four feet from the new building remained in operation, and that visitors remained safe during construction. The building features nearly 200,000 pounds of rebar at the mat slab and one million pounds of steel. During construction, Turner had to navigate through 1.5 miles of underground utilities.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation continues to partner with community members interested in being a part of this transformative project for women’s healthcare. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/women.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Heart Attack, Congestive Heart Failure, Stroke, Diabetes, Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Knee Replacement, COPD, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia. It was named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

