Weatherford Signs Agreement with DataRobot to Advance Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) signed a multi-year agreement with DataRobot, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver advanced AI solutions in its digital platforms, including the ForeSite® production optimization and Centro well construction platforms.

These market-leading digital platforms from Weatherford provide solutions with the power of Industry 4.0 technologies, including big data analytics, IoT, and cloud and edge computing. By forging this new relationship with DataRobot, Weatherford will accelerate the development of machine learning (ML) and AI-enabled offerings within its Digital Solutions portfolio to deliver disruptive and innovative technologies to the market. Providing an integrated solution combining physics-based and AI models at scale enables understanding and leveraging large quantities of data from every corner of an asset to improve operations performance.

David Russell, SVP of North America Sales for DataRobot, said, “AI is already having incredible impact driving efficiency and optimization in the energy industry, and it’s exciting to see the massive potential for even more transformative impact in the future. DataRobot is uniquely positioned to address challenges facing the industry today, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with a leader like Weatherford to accelerate their delivery of AI-enabled solutions and gain the most value from data.”

Matt Foder, Senior Vice President of Innovation and New Energy at Weatherford, commented, “We began our Industry 4.0 journey in 2017 by introducing our first AI/ML-based modules in our software platforms. This agreement with DataRobot adds a solid foundation to operationalize and scale these modules and those of our customers, providing incremental value across the energy industry space. This collaborative innovation is aligned with our promise of delivering open and flexible digital platforms to our users.”

About Weatherford
Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries with a global talent network of approximately 17,500 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 350 operating locations.

