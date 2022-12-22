StickerYou Inc. Leverages Rising Art and Design Trends to Revolutionize Merchandise Customization
StickerYou is leveraging the rising trend in art and design and revolutionizing merchandise customization for retailers and individuals.
StickerYou, an eCommerce leader in custom stickers, is leveraging the rising trend in art and design and revolutionizing merchandise customization for retailers and individuals.
— Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager
“Our platform enables us to closely monitor the latest design trends and art demand for stickers, and this has helped us curate art with hundreds of artist partners. Many artists use our platform for the stickers that they sell, and from those relationships, as well as our own in-house art team, we are able to curate or license the most popular designs for our platform, our stores, and wholesale. We have now created a diverse portfolio of over a thousand sticker designs for various lifestyles and demographics,” says Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager at StickerYou.
According to Climans, StickerYou is also revolutionizing the customization of merchandise according to the type of retailer.
“We’ve worked with different retailers to create unique art designs tailored to their audience. Retailers’ sticker products are made of unique materials and are inspired by unique designs which effectively address their customer profiles,” says Climans.
StickerYou recently designed lipstick and fashion stickers for Holt Renfrew, travel-themed Canadian stickers for merchandise sold at Niagara Parks gift stores, and West Coast-themed stickers for merchandise sold at London Drugs, and best sellers for other retailers such as Calendar Club stores.
“Retailers’ sticker products are made of unique materials and are inspired by unique designs which effectively address their customer profiles. For example, Holt Renfrew now boasts glitter stickers that appeal to fashion-conscious women,” says Climans.
The sticker manufacturer has also seen a rise in sticker customization for individuals between the ages of 12 and 40 as well as from those seeking stocking-stuffing gifts, hot toys and sticker-inspired memes.
In a time when rising trends see higher demands for art and design, Climans says, “We’re seeing customization, freedom of expression, and creativity in personal aspects of life as well as in business. Teenagers are customizing stickers for their laptops, professionals are customizing stickers on water bottles and name tags, while companies large and small are customizing stickers for gift baskets, customer appreciation, and new employee SWAG for onboarding.”
“We’re seeing people expressing themselves in new ways with stickers. Now people are able to put stickers on personal items and customize them with different materials,” concludes Climans.
Continuing on its journey to revolutionize merchandise customization for retailers, StickerYou is welcoming new retailer partnerships at a time when rising trends see higher demands for art and design.
ABOUT STICKERYOU
StickerYou is a global e-commerce leader in custom-printed, die-cut products that empower businesses and consumers to create professional-grade materials for marketing, packaging, décor, and personal expression. Founded in 2008, StickerYou is an influential e-commerce trendsetter, using proprietary die-cut technology to create customized stickers, decals, iron-ons, badges, patches, labels, magnets, and more in orders of one - to hundreds of thousands. Fueled by a creative and passionate team, StickerYou is dedicated to growing the most engaged and talented people in Toronto, Canada. Thousands of satisfied StickerYou customers, from technology startups to local businesses, enjoy custom business branding with the highest level of quality and service. With a 4.93/5 rating and over 13,249 reviews, StickerYou is Canada’s number-one sticker manufacturing company.
