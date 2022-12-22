Baker-Polito Administration announces new round of funding for Massachusetts Community Health Centers  

BOSTON — Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced a new round of funding for Community Health Centers (CHCs) as part of the Administration’s continued support for these critically important health care providers. This latest funding builds upon more than $117 million in funding for CHCs throughout the past year.

“Community health centers provide essential primary, preventive, dental and behavioral health treatment to anyone regardless of their ability to pay. Maintaining the viability of our Massachusetts Community Health Centers in Massachusetts is important to address the whole health needs of their patients and to support the communities in which they work,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “The Baker-Polito Administration has made community health centers a priority in our health care investments.”

$15 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been allocated to 24 CHCs to promote primary care workforce development, recruitment and retention. CHCs submitted proposals to maintain and recruit primary care workforce and expand the workforce pipeline through incentives and increased funding.

In addition, the recent economic development bill signed by Governor Baker allocated another $30 million for Community Health Centers. Of that, $20 million is being distributed in directed payments based the CHC’s utilization of the Health Safety Net Trust Fund. The Health Safety Net Trust Fund provides funding for essential health care to both underinsured and uninsured residents of Massachusetts. $10 million has been allocated for CHCs to address deferred care for chronic health and/or behavioral health conditions.

This latest round of funding for CHCs builds upon more than $117 million in new investments CHCs this year. Earlier this year, the Baker-Polito administration announced $12.5 million in funding from an earlier supplemental budget appropriation to CHCs for work on COVID-19 mitigation initiatives, including vaccine equity and testing Services. Additionally, $5 million was awarded to 28 CHCs in October 2022 to update and improve their Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems.

These funds also build on $100 million in annual rate increases that took effect for CHCs at the beginning of 2022.

