Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,708 in the last 365 days.

AG Skrmetti Joins Multistate Coalition in Urging the Federal Government to Protect U.S. Courts from Foreign Interests

Nashville- Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today joined 13 state attorneys general in urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the U.S. Department of Justice to break their silence on threats posed by foreign third-party litigation funding (“TPLF”).

For background, TPLF is a lucrative practice in the United States, valued between $2.3 and $5 billion; an outside third party provides resources to fund civil disputes in exchange for a share of the recovery if the claim is successful. It is impossible to know the extent that foreign adversaries are spending on American litigation through TPLF, with intent to harm States and the country’s economic and national security.

In its letter, the coalition expressed significant concern over foreign adversaries leveraging the United States’ judicial system to undermine the nation’s interests. For example, “China and Russia could use TPLF to fuel targeted lawsuits designed to weaken U.S. national defense companies in the business of protecting our national security interests. Likewise, costly litigation aimed at sabotaging major energy sectors that are vital to our economy poses a direct threat to our economic security interests and global independence.”

The federal government has not yet addressed this threat, nor implemented a strategy to protect the nation’s court system from foreign interference. Concern has been raised about cases funded to target specific individuals or businesses, or simply to further backlog the courts at the expense of American taxpayers.

The coalition of state attorneys general is asking Attorney General Garland to communicate what steps are being taken to preserve the independence of the court system and protect the U.S. against hostile foreign entities.

Attorney General Skrmetti joined the letter led by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, in addition to attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

View the letter, https://bit.ly/3vuGOQl.

###

#22-55:  AG Skrmetti Joins Multistate Coalition in Urging the Federal Government to Protect U.S. Courts from Foreign Interests  

You just read:

AG Skrmetti Joins Multistate Coalition in Urging the Federal Government to Protect U.S. Courts from Foreign Interests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.