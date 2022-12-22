Submit Release
Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless 

BOSTONToday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health (DPH) announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.

The funding, awarded to six nonprofit organizations, will increase the supply of low-threshold housing by 125 new units, and allow for continued funding for 31 existing units to provide services for up to 355 individuals per year. The organizations have extensive experience providing low-threshold and Housing First models, for which sobriety is not a requirement for accessing or maintaining housing.

“Safe and stable housing for individuals with behavioral health conditions and who are vulnerable to chronic health issues is a crucial step toward recovery,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “The Housing First model removes what is a significant barrier for individuals with complex health needs to receive much-needed supports and services.”

“Stable housing is integral for public health and a critical component in the path to recovery from substance use disorder,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “Increasing access to low-threshold housing and support services can improve the quality of life of individuals struggling with addiction, mental health needs, or chronic illness, and encourage them to pursue treatment.”

Award recipients:

  • Center for Human Development (Holyoke)
  • Living in Freedom Together (Worcester)
  • Open Sky (Worcester)
  • Pine Street Inn (Boston)
  • South Middlesex Opportunity Council (Leominster)
  • Square One Medical (Quincy)

The awards are for an initial period of 18 months with the option to extend for four additional years. 

